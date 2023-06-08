Canadian Securities Administrators Announces Exemptions From Certain Filing Requirements During Deferred Launch Of SEDAR+

Members of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) are issuing exemptions from certain filing requirements in connection with the deferred launch of SEDAR+, the new platform to be used for filing, disclosing and searching for information on Canada’s capital markets. The CSA now intends to launch SEDAR+ on July 25, 2023, with a contingency date in September.





Due to the implementation deferral, capital market participants are required to continue using SEDAR, and other systems currently in use for local filings, until the start of the new system cutover period, which will be announced by the end of June.



As a result: