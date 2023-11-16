Canadian Securities Administrators And Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Publish Summary Of Short Selling Consultation

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) today published a summary of responses and comments to CSA/IIROC Staff Notice 23-329 Short Selling in Canada.

On December 8, 2022, the CSA and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (a predecessor organization to CIRO) sought input on the current regulatory framework surrounding short selling in Canada.

The CSA and CIRO received 23 comment letters from a wide range of stakeholders, including industry associations, exchanges, dealers, issuers and investors. The notice summarizes these comment letters and identifies potential areas for further study by the CSA and CIRO.

Copies of the comment letters are publicly available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers, Ontario Securities Commission, and CIRO.

