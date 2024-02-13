Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Call for Applications For Membership In The Investor Advisory Panel

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is seeking applications for a member of its Investor Advisory Panel.

CIRO’s Investor Advisory Panel is an independent advisory panel to CIRO staff. Members will be appointed for a minimum of two-year terms. Further information is set out in the IAP Terms of Reference.

We are seeking an individual located in the province of Quebec who will play an important role in the development of regulatory policy and advise CIRO staff on annual priorities, strategic plans, and other regulatory initiatives.

Who should apply?

In selecting a member of the Investor Advisory Panel, we will take into consideration the candidate’s relevant expertise, skills and experience on matters of investor protection, concerns, issues and/or rights. We would like to achieve a membership with diverse experiences, perspectives, backgrounds, knowledge, and geographic representation.

When submitting your application, please include:

experience with investor issues as it relates to your previous and/or existing role(s) (e.g., academic, investor/consumer advocate, public policy, retired industry members or regulators, etc.)

experience with investor issues as it relates to specific products and/or business models

any relevant regulatory experience

specific skills or experience relating to investor issues or specific investor groups (e.g., legal, research, underserved investors, vulnerable investors, etc.)

details regarding any existing or potential, actual or perceived conflicts of interest between your private interests and your potential future responsibilities as a member of the CIRO’s Investor Advisory Panel.

We also welcome and encourage applicants to self-identify if they belong to historically underrepresented and/or marginalized groups including those who identify as women or non-binary/gender non-conforming, Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities (visible or invisible) and, members of visible minorities, racialized groups and the 2SLGBTQ+ community. While this information will be helpful to us in trying to achieve diversity of representation on CIRO’s Investor Advisory Panel, it is completely voluntary.

Selection process

Membership applications will be reviewed and select applicants will be interviewed. The decision on selection of the CIRO IAP members will be made by the CIRO Board Governance Committee.

Where to send in applications

Interested parties are invited to submit their resume, indicating their relevant skills and experience, by March 26, 2024. Applications should be sent by email to: officeoftheinvestor@ciro.ca.