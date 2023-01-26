Canada’s ATB Financial Adopts smartTrade’s Leading FX Solution

smartTrade Technologies announced today that Alberta-based ATB Financial, the largest financial institution in the province of Alberta, has adopted smartTrade as its client-facing foreign exchange (FX) web platform.

smartTrade is a global provider of multi-asset electronic trading platforms supporting foreign exchange, fixed Income, crypto and derivatives with connectivity to 130+ liquidity providers, enabling tailored aggregation, smart execution, risk management, order management, analytics, payments and multi-channel distribution.

ATB Financial was looking for a digital platform with sophisticated pre-trade, trade, post-trade and payments workflows packaged in an easy-to-use format, integrated with sales tools for their team members.

Ryan Rabin, Vice President of Banking & Payment Solutions at ATB Financial said, “We were looking for a vendor with a strong reputation, an understanding of FX distribution and trading, as well as the technology to support it. smartTrade was able to provide a true end-to-end solution, including connectivity to liquidity providers and support teams that can cater to the custom needs of our client base. Their experience integrating with a large number of book of record providers and payment engines also made the integration process fast and straightforward.”

David Vincent, CEO and Founder of smartTrade Technologies, said, “Our team’s wealth of experience in financial markets meant that we fully understood ATB’s needs. smartTrade’s sophisticated functionality has allowed the bank to reduce its reliance on manual processes and free up internal resources whilst offering an improved service to its clients.”