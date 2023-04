The Government has appointed Camilla Asp to Finansinspektionen’s Board of Directors.

Camilla Asp is currently the deputy director general at the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency. Prior to this, she has held various roles at the agency, including as the head of the Crisis Preparedness and Civil Defense Department.

Camilla Asp has been appointed a member of the Board of Directors of Finansinspektionen for the period 13 April 2023 to 31 March 2026.