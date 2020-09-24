CalPERS Names Yup Kim Private Equity Investment Director

CalPERS announced today that Yup Kim will join the pension fund as its new investment director in private equity.
Kim will help lead the CalPERS Private Equity Program engaging across all functions, including strategy, team management, and investment activities for primary, secondary, and co-investment opportunities globally. He comes to CalPERS from the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, where he served as senior portfolio manager for private equity and special opportunities.
Kim will begin as investment director on Monday, September 28. He will report to Greg Ruiz, managing investment director of private equity.
“Yup has been a thought leader in the industry with a unique combination of strategic insight, investing acumen, and managerial experience,” Ruiz said. “The evolution of Alaska Permanent’s Private Equity Program stands out for its innovation, thoughtfulness and investment returns. I look forward to partnering with Yup in the years to come as we continue to strengthen and evolve our Private Equity Program.”
Kim joined the Alaska Permanent Fund in 2016, and before that held roles at Deutsche Bank Private Equity, Performance Equity, Silver Point Capital, and Citigroup. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale University.
“CalPERS’ Private Equity Program has tremendous potential to generate long-term outperformance across the private markets spectrum,” Kim said. “There are incredible, unearthed competitive advantages at CalPERS that we’ll focus on cultivating and compounding over time to deliver strong results for all of our beneficiaries. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to a world-class Private Equity Program at CalPERS.”