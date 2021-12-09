CalPERS: Deadline Nears For Public Agency Board Election Nominations - Nomination Forms And Candidate Statements Due December 16

Active CalPERS members from a public agency interested in seeking election to the public agency position on the CalPERS Board of Administration have a week to complete the nomination process to become candidates.
Nomination petitions with required signatures, as well as candidate statements, and the nomination acceptance/ballot designation forms are due by 5:00 p.m. on December 16, 2021. The candidate statement addenda are due by January 3, 2022.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available on our Board Elections page.
Ballots will be mailed April 15, 2022 and votes must be received by May 16, 2022. Votes will be processed beginning May 17, 2022. A runoff election may be held if no candidate receives the majority of votes cast.
To ensure election ballots are received timely, verify your address by logging into myCalPERS or contacting us by phone at 888 CalPERS (or 888-225-7377).
The board seat to be elected by active public agency members was previously occupied by Jason Perez, who resigned in June 2021. His four-year term expires on January 15, 2023. The candidate who wins the seat will serve the remaining time on the current term, plus the full four years of the next term.
This board seat represents CalPERS public agency members, so active public agency members are eligible to vote online, by phone, and by mail in this election.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.