CalPERS Board Election Underway As Voting Begins - Ballots Mailed - Candidate Forum April 27

CalPERS active public agency members can expect a blue envelope that contains their ballot for the special board election in their mailboxes in the next few days.
The election is for one public agency seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration.
Nominees for the position are Richard Fuentes, a special projects manager from the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, and Mullissa Willette, a tax exemption investigator with the County of Santa Clara.
Active CalPERS public agency members may vote online, by phone, or by mail. Voting instructions are included in the ballot package, along with information about each candidate. Votes must be received by May 16 to be counted. The newly elected member’s term will begin immediately upon certification by the Secretary of State and end on January 15, 2027.
Members who do not receive ballots by April 22 should call (877) 610-8637 to ask for a replacement. Members can also get their PINs online and vote in just a few easy steps!
The candidates will have the opportunity to share their positions on issues during an online Candidate Forum on April 27. The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters of Sacramento County and is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Questions for candidates may be submitted directly to the League by email prior to and during the forum. The forum will be livestreamed and posted for later viewing on the CalPERS website.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy for retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees asset allocation of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Fund.
Information on the upcoming board election for members and candidates is available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelection.