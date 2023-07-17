CalPERS Benefits Education Event In Eureka

CalPERS is hosting a two-day CalPERS Benefits Education Event (CBEE) in Eureka in late-July to educate eligible public sector employees about the various programs, as well as retirement and health benefits, available to them as a CalPERS member.

This CBEE will take place at the Red Lion Hotel Eureka, at 1929 4th St, on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, 2023. The same program is offered on each day, so attendees can select the day they wish to attend.

There are more than 20,000 active CalPERS members in Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity counties who can benefit from this event.

Whether new to CalPERS, in mid-career, or close to retirement, CBEEs offer all CalPERS members a wealth of information about their retirement and health benefits, supplemental savings plans, long-term care coverage, and more. Representatives from CalPERS Regional Offices will be on hand to answer questions.

Open both Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free event features classes specific to both early through mid-career members, and those nearing retirement. Topics to be covered include CalPERS retirement benefits, CalPERS health benefits, and deferred compensation. The deferred compensation class is sponsored by the California Department of Human Resources' Savings Plus program. In addition, sessions on myCalPERS & Your Retirement Options, and Social Security will be offered.

Members can register for this event on the CalPERS Benefits Education Events In-Person Event Details webpage.