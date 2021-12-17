CalPERS Announces Candidates For Spring 2022 Special Board Election

CalPERS is conducting an election in Spring 2022 for the Public Agency Member seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration.
The candidates for this seat are:
- Richard Fuentes - San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District
- Mullissa Willette - County of Santa Clara
A virtual random drawing will determine the order of the names on the ballot. The drawing will be held via Webex on January 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Notify us by email no later than 5:00 p.m. on January 4, 2022 if you're interested in viewing this event, so you may be sent an invitation.
The board seat to be elected by active public agency members was previously occupied by Jason Perez, who resigned in June 2021. His four-year term expires on January 15, 2023. The candidate who wins the seat will serve the remaining time on the current term, plus the full four years of the next term.
This board seat represents CalPERS public agency members, so active public agency members are eligible to vote online, by phone, and by mail in this election.
Ballots will be mailed April 15, 2022, and votes must be received by May 16, 2022. Votes will be processed beginning May 17, 2022.
To ensure election ballots are received timely, verify your address by logging into myCalPERS or contacting us by phone at 888 CalPERS (or 888-225-7377).
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy for retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees asset allocation of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelection.