CalPERS Announces Candidates For Fall 2021 Board Election - Members May Vote Beginning August 27

CalPERS is conducting an election this fall for two Member-at-Large seats on the CalPERS Board of Administration.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy for retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees asset allocation of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.
Ballots will be mailed August 27, and votes must be received by September 27. All CalPERS members (excluding survivors and beneficiaries) will be able to vote online, by phone, or by mail.
The candidates for the Member-at-Large positions are:
Position A:
- David Miller (incumbent) – Department of Toxic Substances Control
- Tiffany Emon-Moran – City of San Bernardino (retired)
Position B:
- Margaret Brown (incumbent) – Garden Grove Unified School District (retired)
- Jose Luis Pacheco – San Jose Community College District
A virtual random drawing will determine the order of the names on the ballot. The drawing will be held via Webex on June 3 at 9:00 a.m. Notify us by email at board_election_coordinator@calpers.ca.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 28, if you're interested in viewing this event, so you may be sent an invitation.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelection.