Call For Papers: 2021 Annual Meeting Of The Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA)

The FSB invites academic paper submissions for a plenary session on the topic of ‘Interconnectedness, Bond Market Liquidity and Financial Stability’ at the 2021 Annual Meeting of CEBRA. The conference is jointly organised with the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research “Sustainable Architecture for Finance in Europe” (SAFE) and will take place virtually at the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy from 7-9 July 2021.
With the overall growth of non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI) over the past decade, market liquidity has become more central to financial resilience. The March 2020 market turmoil has underlined the key role that bond markets play for pricing and managing liquidity. The turmoil has also shed light on the evolving interconnections and redistribution of liquidity within the financial system as a result of the increased involvement of non-bank entities in credit provision.
Authors are invited to submit papers that analyse and provide insights on the evolving linkages within the NBFI sector as well as between non-banks and banks (particularly on a cross-border basis), and on how these impact the stability of the financial system. Of particular interest are papers that examine the effects of G20 financial reforms on (government and corporate) bond market liquidity, and the implications for financial stability and the provision of financing to the economy in normal and stress periods.
Papers should be submitted via the SAFE website by 11 May 2021.
