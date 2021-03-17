Call For Expressions Of Interest To Join The ACER Board Of Appeals

The European Commission has issued a call for expressions of interest for persons interested in becoming a member or alternate of the Board of Appeals of the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).
The term of the current members and alternates will end on 18 October 2021.
ACER’s Board of Appeal’s new members and alternates will be selected and proposed by the European Commission.
The deadline for applications is 30th April 2021.
For more information, see the call on the European Commission’s website.