CaixaBank Reaches Online Transactions Milestone - CaixaBank Has More Than 2 Million Customers Who Use Their Smartphone To Sign Online Transactions

CaixaBank, Spain’s leading retail bank, now has more than two million customers who sign online, web and mobile banking transactions on their smartphone, using the CaixaBank Sign application.
This figure has doubled compared to October 2019, when it hit one million customers using the bank's digital signature application. The growth in the use of this application has accelerated since the declaration of the state of emergency due to the epidemic outbreak of COVID-19.
This application, the only one in the Spanish financial sector specifically developed for signing bank transactions, allows customers to use their smartphone to quickly carry out operations from anywhere with just a single click.
The financial institution chaired by Jordi Gual, and with Gonzalo Gortázar as CEO, also uses the app to improve security of digital payments with a strengthened authentication system. CaixaBank Sign can be installed on a single device per user and requires the use of the digital banking access code for secure identification.
A wide range of proprietary solutions integrated within one app
CaixaBank Sign, available for Android and iOS, is a free application for the bank's online banking customers.
CaixaBank has multiple special functionalities within CaixaBankNow that allow biometric identification, payments between people and Click&Go loans, among others. Furthermore, CaixaBank offers imagin, the first mobile-only bank in Spain, which is managed exclusively through a smartphone application.
Leadership in digital banking
Technology and digitalisation are key to the bank's business model, the leader in digital banking in Spain with 7 million digital customers (web and mobile).
In addition, CaixaBank has developed projects that are technological milestones in the sector, such as the creation of the first ATMs that allow withdrawals through facial recognition without having to enter a PIN, a project that was chosen as one of the Technology Projects of the Year in the 2019 Tech Project Awards of The Banker magazine.
Thanks to its digital transformation strategy, CaixaBank is ranked among the best-valued banks in the world for the quality of its digital products and services. This year, the US magazine Global Finance highlighted three of the bank's projects in its The Innovators Awards: the use of biometrics in banking services, its new digital on-boarding and the continuous improvements to its CaixaBankNow application. In addition, it has also been chosen as “Best Private Banking entity in Europe due to its culture and digital vision 2020” in the Wealth Tech Awards of PWM magazine, published by the Financial Times group.