Cadeler Listed On Oslo Børs

The offshore wind company Cadeler has today been listed on Oslo Børs (ticker code: CADLR).
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Cadeler is a key supplier within the offshore wind industry for installation services, operations and maintenance works.
“This is an exciting day for Cadeler. After a decade of providing industry-leading services to the offshore wind industry, Cadeler is poised for a new chapter of growth,” says Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of the company.
This week Cadeler raised NOK 1.36 billion in its initial public offering, consisting of NOK 883 million in new shares and NOK 480 million through sale of existing shares. “The successful IPO is a vote of confidence in the company, the wind industry and renewable energy in general. We are thrilled at this opportunity to deliver value to our customers, shareholders and the public at large,” continues Gleerup.
The shares in the offering were priced at NOK 23.50 per share. The price implies a market capitalisation of Cadeler of NOK 2.73 billion.
About Cadeler Cadeler provides marine and engineering operations to the offshore wind industry with strong focus on safety and environment. Our reputation as provider of high quality offshore support wind services, combined with innovative vessel design, positions us to provide prime level services to the industry. We continue to pursue new levels of efficiency, pushing the boundaries of the supply chain. We enable and facilitate for the global energy transition to a future built on offshore renewable energy. www.cadeler.com