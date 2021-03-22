Cabinet Trading On The BOX Trading Floor

Effective April 5, 2021, BOX Options Market (“BOX”) will begin accepting opening cabinet orders on the BOX Trading Floor. Additionally, cabinet orders will now execute electronically pursuant to Rule 7600 series. The following terms and conditions apply:
- Cabinet trading shall be available for each series of options open for trading on the Exchange except for option classes participating in the Penny Interval Program under Rule 7260.
- Opening cabinet orders may only execute after yielding priority to all closing cabinet orders represented by the trading crowd.
For more information, please see SR-BOX-2020-38.