BX Swiss And Leonteq Step Up Their Cooperation In The Field Of Market Making

Leonteq will take over the market making for some of the trading segments of the Swiss stock exchange BX Swiss. This strategic decision increases the engagement of the shareholder, strengthens the regulated exchange trading in Switzerland and enables the expansion of innovative trading and fee models.

The Swiss stock exchange BX Swiss offers trusted and secure access to a broadly diversified portfolio of financial products. Until now, Lang & Schwarz has been responsible for ensuring the ongoing tradability of parts of the equities, ETFs and ETPs. Since the beginning of 2018, the long-standing collaboration between BX Swiss and Lang & Schwarz has contributed significantly to the expansion of the range of tradable financial products and the associated growth as an attractive trading venue. Lang & Schwarz will remain associated with BX Swiss as a market maker for wikifolio certificates.

With its investment in BX Swiss, the leading fintech company Leonteq became a strategic partner at the end of 2023. A key objective of this collaboration remains to be the strengthening of regulated exchange trading in Switzerland and the expansion of innovative trading and fee models. As part of this, Leonteq will gradually assume the role of the leading market maker on BX Swiss from April 2024 onwards.

“The intensification of our cooperation with Leonteq marks a significant milestone for BX Swiss. We are convinced that this strategic partnership will help us to strengthen our position as a Swiss trading venue and meet the needs of our investors even better. At the same time, we would like to thank the Lang & Schwarz team for the long-lasting excellent cooperation and their contribution to the growth of BX Swiss," emphasises Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss.

More information about BX Swiss: www.bxswiss.com