BWT Alpine F1 Team And Alpine Endurance Team Announce Partnership With INFINOX

INFINOX marks its 15th year with ground-breaking partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team and Alpine Endurance Team

INFINOX, the globally recognised online trading brand, announces its partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team and Alpine Endurance Team as Official CFD Global Trading Partner. This partnership marks an impressive 15-year industry celebration of the INFINOX brand.

A shared passion for cutting-edge performance and a relentless pursuit of excellence makes this an ideal partnership between INFINOX and Alpine Motorsports’ racing teams.

Jay Mawji, CEO of INFINOX:

“Within the hard numbers of ultimate performance, the approach to relationships and teamwork has been an influential factor behind the motivation of this partnership. INFINOX values partnerships and relationships above all else, a similar culture held at Alpine Motorsports.”

The partnership is officially commencing at the first race of the new Formula 1 season, the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Promising an electrifying presence on the global stage, the partnership entails INFINOX branding displayed on the BWT Alpine F1 Team A524, as well as on the Alpine Endurance A424. Additionally, the INFINOX brand will be emblazoned on drivers and mechanics suits, team collateral, and at-track assets, ensuring maximum brand visibility throughout the season.

David Gendry, VP, Chief Commercial Officer BWT Alpine F1 Team & VP Communications Alpine Brand:

“We are very pleased to be partnering with INFINOX, a leader in international online trading, and welcome them to BWT Alpine F1 Team and Alpine Endurance Team. Together we look forward to fruitful collaborations on the global scene.”