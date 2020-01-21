Business Development Professional Joins Drawbridge As Market Demand And Expanded Software Portfolio Drive Explosive Company Growth

Drawbridge Partners, a premier cybersecurity software and services firm specializing in the needs of hedge fund and private equity managers, today announced the appointment of Dan Lyons as Vice President of Business Development. Lyons will be responsible for driving growth for Drawbridge’s award-winning software and services.
Lyons brings over 17 years of business development expertise in the Alternative Investment space to his role at Drawbridge, with a specific focus on technology and security. Most recently, Lyons served as Director of Sales for Apex Services Ltd, which provides technology solutions to asset managers, capital markets firms and private clients. Prior to that, he had a ten-year tenure at Eze Castle Integration, as Director of Business Development and previously as Senior Sales Consultant. Lyons began his career as a Senior Broker for Chittenden Insurance.
“In today’s increasingly demanding market, our priority has always been providing our clients with superior, dynamic service alongside deep technical expertise to help them exceed investor and regulatory requirements,” said Nathan Ford, Partner. “Dan’s technology and security expertise coupled with his proven reputation for excellence in client service make him an invaluable addition to the Drawbridge team. I’ve had the privilege to previously work with Dan for almost a decade and am ecstatic to bring such a trusted industry veteran on board as resource for our clients and a sales leader to support our growing business needs.”
“Drawbridge’s impressive growth and business expansion are invigorating and a reflection on the quality of software and services they provide to the hedge fund and private equity communities,” said Lyons. “I am thrilled to join this team of experts that has quickly demonstrated the ability to deliver cutting-edge and critical cybersecurity offerings to this complex industry, and I look forward to helping accelerate this growth.”
Lyons will be based on the East Coast and report to Nathan Ford. His appointment marks the latest addition to Drawbridge’s established executive team, following the 2019 additions of Nathan Ford as Partner and Viktor Tadijanovic as Chief Technology Officer.