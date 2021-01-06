 Skip to main Content
Bursa Malaysia Securities Sector And Sub-Sector Update : Supercomnet Technologies Berhad

Date 06/01/2021

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) has decided to update the classification of sector and sub-sector for SUPERCOMNET TECHNOLOGIES BERHAD (“SCOMNET”) to come into effect on 9.00 a.m., Monday, 11 January 2021. The update in the classification of sector and sub-sector for SCOMNET is as follows :-

Company

Stock Short Name

Stock Number

Current Sector

Current

Sub-sector

New Sector

New Sub-sector

SUPERCOMNET TECHNOLOGIES BERHAD

SCOMNET

0001

Industrial products & services

Industrial materials, components & equipment

Health care

Health care equipment & services

 

The stock number and stock short name for SCOMNET’s securities remain unchanged. The classification of sector and sub-sector for SCOMNET (upon the company’s request) has been updated based on the criteria which take into account, among others, the following factors :-

-           Changes in business activity for the company

-           Core business activity contribution to company’s financial results