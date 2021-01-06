Bursa Malaysia Securities Sector And Sub-Sector Update : Supercomnet Technologies Berhad

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) has decided to update the classification of sector and sub-sector for SUPERCOMNET TECHNOLOGIES BERHAD (“SCOMNET”) to come into effect on 9.00 a.m., Monday, 11 January 2021. The update in the classification of sector and sub-sector for SCOMNET is as follows :-
|
Company
|
Stock Short Name
|
Stock Number
|
Current Sector
|
Current
Sub-sector
|
New Sector
|
New Sub-sector
|
SUPERCOMNET TECHNOLOGIES BERHAD
|
SCOMNET
|
0001
|
Industrial products & services
|
Industrial materials, components & equipment
|
Health care
|
Health care equipment & services
The stock number and stock short name for SCOMNET’s securities remain unchanged. The classification of sector and sub-sector for SCOMNET (upon the company’s request) has been updated based on the criteria which take into account, among others, the following factors :-
- Changes in business activity for the company
- Core business activity contribution to company’s financial results