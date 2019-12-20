Bursa Malaysia Resumes Normal Trading After Disruption To Trading System

Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) resumed today at 9:00am as normal after trading was halted at 4:45pm the previous day.
The disruption was caused by a technical issue that triggered the trading halt in the equities market.
Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said, “We would like to apologise to all our valued clients and Bursa Malaysia’s stakeholders for the interruption in trading. Our team took immediate action to diagnose the problem and communicate with all our participants while determining the cause and impacts. The trading halt was not related to any cybersecurity-related compromise and our systems remain secure and protected. The problem was an isolated technical incident and the team is taking the appropriate action to implement measures that will prevent recurrence of this issue in the future. The Exchange remains focused on ensuring there is minimal disruption to trading”.
The derivatives market was unaffected and continued to trade as normal.