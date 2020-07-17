Bursa Malaysia Resumes Normal Trading After Disruption To Trading System

Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) resumed today at 9:00am as normal after trading was halted at 3:30pm the previous day.
The disruption was caused by a technical issue which resulted in the trading halt on the Exchange’s securities trading system. The trading halt was not due to any cybersecurity-related issues and our systems remain secure and protected. Immediate action was taken by the Exchange to diagnose the problem and communicate to all participants while determining the cause and impact.
Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said, “We apologise to all our valued clients and stakeholders for the interruption in trading. Together with our partner NASDAQ, we are taking appropriate action to prevent similar issues from recurring in the future.”
The derivatives market was unaffected and continued to trade as normal. The Exchange remains focused on ensuring there is minimal disruption to trading.
