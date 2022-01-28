Bursa Malaysia Reports FY2021 Profit After Tax And Zakat Of RM355 Million

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) recorded a Profit After Tax and Zakat (“PAT”) of RM355.3 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (“FY2021”), a 6.0 percent decrease from the RM377.7 million reported in the previous financial year ended 31 December 2020 (“FY2020”). This is mainly due to lower operating revenue of RM751.6 million in FY2021 compared to RM778.8 million in FY2020, a decrease of 3.5 percent. The total operating expenses in FY2021 was lower by 1.1 percent at RM288.6 million against RM291.8 million in FY2020.
The Board of Directors approved and declared a final dividend of 17 sen per share, amounting to approximately RM137.6 million. This brings the total dividend payout for FY2021 to 41 sen per share, which includes the interim dividend of 24 sen paid out in August 2021.
