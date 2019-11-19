Bursa Malaysia Launches Mirror, Learn & Trade

- Malaysia’s first virtual education trading platform delivers innovative learning experience to hone investors’ trading skills and promote informed investing
Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) today launched Mirror, Learn & Trade (MLT), a first-of-its-kind virtual education programme in Malaysia in collaboration with some of the country’s leading analysts. It aims to provide a platform for both potential and current investors to learn and build their investment knowledge and strategies to invest in the stock market.
With MLT, Bursa Malaysia has expanded on the concept of mirror trading to create an interactive educational tool that provides Malaysians with direct access to licensed and seasoned research analysts, who will share knowledge in real-time on how to strategise and manage an equity portfolio. Mirror trading or copy trading, a social trading style in which an investor can automatically copy trades performed or executed by another person, is gaining popularity with today’s investing community.
Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia said, “Bursa Malaysia is committed to offering innovative ways of learning about the ins and outs of trading in the stock market, as we evolve with the times to reach out to a new generation of investors. MLT is a programme for investors who wish to begin trading or investing in the stock market, but are unsure of what shares to buy and how to develop a share investment strategy. Complemented by Bursa Malaysia’s other educational programmes, on-ground events and roadshows, MLT helps build investor confidence in participating in the capital market in an informed manner.”
The MLT platform can be accessed for free on Bursa Marketplace, and each user starts with RM100,000 virtual money where they can “mirror” the stocks and strategies applied by the participating analysts. The analysts will share their strategies for each stock in their portfolio. They will also share the latest stock market updates and information. Most importantly, this will be done in a simple and concise manner, making it easier for Malaysians to grasp and understand the fundamentals and strategies of investing in the stock market.
In conjunction with the launch of the platform, a monthly prize giveaway will also be launched starting in December where Malaysians who are active on the platform will stand a chance to win attractive prizes.
“By using the MLT platform, Malaysians can simulate the real experience of trading, practise investing at their own pace, monitor their learning through progress charts, and most importantly, interact with analysts to get insights on investment strategies. In short, MLT is an all-encompassing platform that investors can fully engage with,” said Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.
To reach out to the more technologically savvy investors who prefer online learning, Bursa Malaysia continues to employ various digital mediums and explore innovative means of promoting financial literacy and informed investing.