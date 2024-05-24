Bursa Malaysia Introduces API Gateway For Enhanced Investors’ Onboarding Experience - Quicker Account Activation And Real-Time Trading Enablement For Retail Investors

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) has recently introduced an Application Programming Interface (“API”) or API Gateway to increase the efficiency of the Central Depository System (“CDS”) account management processes by Participating Organisations (“PO”) or brokers. This initiative is part of the Exchange’s leverage of technology to enhance the experience for CDS account holders, towards growing investor participation in the equities market.

The API Gateway streamlines the investor’s onboarding journey, shortening turnaround time in account opening, or in updating and reactivation of accounts. With such improvements, investors can trade quickly, as and when they see the opportunity. The gateway also enables POs to further digitalise their processes as part of business process improvement for customer experience and sustainability practices to reduce carbon footprint.

Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia, remarked, “The Exchange actively listens to the evolving needs of our customers. This initiative is key in delivering on our commitment towards greater customer-centricity. We will continue to work closely with our POs and introduce service innovations to attract more investors, bolstering the competitiveness of our market.”

The API Gateway for CDS e-services is now operational. To-date, five POs have signed up for the service - namely AmInvestment Bank Berhad, FSMOne - Online Retail Division of iFAST Capital Sdn Bhd, Hong Leong Investment Bank, Malacca Securities, and Moomoo Securities Malaysia. Other POs interested to offer these enhancements to their customers can visit API Services (bursamalaysia.com)[1] or email depositoryoperations@bursamalaysia.com.

The introduction of the API Gateway complements the recent unveiling of the BURSA Remisier Acquisition Hub (“BURSA REACH”), Malaysia’s first profiling platform which facilitates connections between investors and dealer’s representatives. Together, these initiatives demonstrate the Exchange’s use of technology to provide easy access to investment opportunities in the marketplace, and to foster a vibrant capital market.