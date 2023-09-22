Bursa Malaysia Hosts Invest Malaysia New York 2023 - MADANI Economic Vision To Propel Malaysia As A Leading ASEAN Economy

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) yesterday hosted the Invest Malaysia New York (“Invest Malaysia NY 2023”) in New York City, as part of the Exchange’s Invest Malaysia series for this year. Themed Regaining Malaysia’s Lead in Asia, Invest Malaysia NY 2023 centred on promoting Malaysia’s inherent strengths and how the Malaysian Government’s visionary MADANI economic framework will re-establish Malaysia as a leading ASEAN economy.

The Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, who officiated and delivered the keynote address at the event, said that the MADANI economic framework is the cornerstone of Malaysia’s transformation journey, offering a clear roadmap to steer Malaysia’s economic growth and longer-term sustainability agenda. In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasised three essential pillars in the framework for economic recovery and enhancing Malaysia’s competitiveness: the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), and the Twelfth Malaysia Plan Mid Term Review (12 MP MTR). Additionally, he shared Malaysia’s plans in moving towards a sustainable growth path, in line with the target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Following the keynote address, the Honourable Prime Minister together with Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry engaged in a Q&A session. Moderated by Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, CEO of Bursa Malaysia, the session discussed the MADANI economy framework’s priorities in greater detail, highlighting the focus in addressing fiscal policy improvements and enhancing the well-being of Malaysians.

A discussion on “Malaysia’s Macro Resilience and Market Insights” later ensued with Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor; Dato’ Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin, Securities Commission Malaysia Chairman; and Datuk Umar Swift. Together, they painted a comprehensive outlook of Malaysia’s macroeconomic climate as well as the financial sector and capital market dynamics that contribute to Malaysia’s stability and growth potential. Delegates also heard from Dr Chua Hak Bin, Maybank Investment Banking Group’s Regional Co-Head of Macro Economics who summarised the discussions into actionable highlights. Through these conversations, global equity and fixed income investors were able to gain greater appreciation and understanding of Malaysia’s competitive advantage as an attractive and compelling investment destination.

“We are honoured that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry along with other eminent speakers were able to join us, to share Malaysia’s economic reform plans for revitalising economic growth and investor confidence via the various policies under the MADANI economic framework,” said Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia.

“The Malaysian capital market is poised to support this new economic growth narrative. Together with the Ministry of Finance, the Securities Commission Malaysia and the broader financial industry, Bursa Malaysia will widen financing, investment and wealth creation opportunities, and attract investors. We remain dedicated to implementing market and structural reforms to boost Malaysia’s dynamism and competitiveness,” added Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

The Invest Malaysia NY 2023 forum attracted about 200 delegates, including foreign fixed income, equity and private equity investors with combined Asset Under Management (AUM) of over USD40 trillion (approximately RM188 trillion).

Bursa Malaysia extends its sincere appreciation to Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia as well as to all partners of IMKL NY2023, without whom the event would not have been possible. The partners include Bank of America Securities, CIMB Group, HSBC, Maybank Group, and Standard Chartered Bank.