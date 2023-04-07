Bursa Malaysia Hosts Iftar Event For Local Charities - Distributes Zakat And Educational Assistance To Help The Underprivileged

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) held its annual Bursa Iftar Perdana event last night at the Exchange, during which a total of RM100,000 was distributed to five charity homes. The beneficiaries included Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nur Syaheera Kuala Lumpur, Pusat Jagaan Penyayang Nur Iman Kuala Lumpur, Pusat Jagaan Titian Kaseh, Asrama Anak-anak Yatim Darul Taqwa and Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Quran Al-Islah. An additional zakat distribution totalling RM27,780 was also made to orphans from families of Bursa Malaysia employees. To bring more joy to the event, Bursa Malaysia Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar and Bursa Malaysia CEO, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, later distributed duit raya to 185 children from the aforementioned beneficiaries and families of Bursa Malaysia employees.

The zakat distribution and financial aid are targeted towards the educational needs of the recipients from each beneficiary and will assist them in their yearly education expenses. To ensure proper governance, all five charity homes have been verified as a registered entities with Jabatan Kebajikan Malaysia or local religious authorities. Additionally, each home was required to furnish their profile and a detailed expenditure breakdown before becoming eligible for the aid.

“Alhamdulillah, I am pleased that Bursa Malaysia is again hosting iftar with underprivileged children, Tahfiz students and orphans from around Kuala Lumpur. Furthermore, earlier in the afternoon, we made Bubur Lambuk at the premises of the Exchange for 1,200 recipients, at our annual Rewang Ramadan with Food Aid Foundation (“FAF”),” said Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar. He added, “These programmes enable Bursa Malaysia’s employee volunteers or otherwise known as Bursa VIBE to participate in meaningful programmes and make a difference to the urban poor, welfare homes as well as the underprivileged community across Klang Valley.”

Iftar Perdana and Rewang Ramadan are two Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR") programmes jointly organised by Yayasan Bursa Malaysia and Surau Ar Rusydan Bursa Malaysia. The objective of these annual events is to support selected charities by distributing food and financial aid, as well as providing them with zakat contributions. This year’s Rewang Ramadan, held in collaboration with FAF, was officiated by Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar and Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift. IDr. Mohamad Faisal Ghazali, FAF co-founder, represented the organisation at the event. A highlight of the event was the joint preparation of Bubur Lambuk led by celebrated chef, Dato’ Zamzani Abdul Wahab, popularly known as “Chef Zam” who also serves as an advisor to FAF and Chef Neoh Kean Soon.

The zakat distribution is aligned with the Exchange’s pledge to contribute one percent of its profit after tax towards community projects that will positively change and benefit society. The Exchange made its first zakat payment for financial year 2020 in March 2021, contributing RM667,000 to the Federal territories Islamic Financial Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP).





Photo 1: Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Bursa Malaysia Chairman (centre) presenting bubur lambuk to a recipient, witnessed by Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, CEO Bursa Malaysia (far right); Celebrity Chef Zam, FAF advisor (2nd from right); IDr. Mohamad Faisal Ghazali, FAF co-founder (2nd from left); and En. Syed Ari Azhar Syed Mohamed Azlan, Independent Non-Executive Director Bursa Malaysia (far left).

Photo 2: Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Bursa Malaysia Chairman (centre) and Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, CEO Bursa Malaysia (3rd from right) presenting a mock cheque to representatives of the selected beneficiaries.