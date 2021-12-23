Bursa Malaysia Extends Validity Period Of 20% General Mandate And Pro Rata 50% General Mandate

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) today announced another 12 months extension of the temporary relief measures for the increased general mandate of 20% for new issue of securities by way of private placement (“20% General Mandate”) and the general mandate of 50% based on a pro-rata entitlement for new issue of securities by way of rights issue (“Pro Rata 50% General Mandate”) (collectively, the “enhanced mandates”), each of which would have expired on 31 December 2021. This extension is in line with Bursa Malaysia’s commitment to assist listed issuers to address their funding needs and working capital requirements by easing compliance and facilitate secondary fundraising.
