Bursa Malaysia Enriches Public Listed Companies’ ESG Knowledge With Sustainability Explainer Video Series

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) remains dedicated to advancing sustainability reporting practices with the launch of its Sustainability Explainer Video Series (“Video Series”). The Video Series, based on content from the Sustainability Reporting Guide and Toolkits (3rd edition), reflects Bursa Malaysia’s commitment to supporting public listed companies (“PLCs”) in effectively navigating the complexities of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) landscape.

Amidst the growing emphasis on sustainability, companies are urged to go beyond mere compliance and adopt a proactive, strategic approach. Towards this, Bursa Malaysia introduced enhanced sustainability reporting requirements on 26 September 2022, within the Main Market Listing Requirements (“Main LR”) and the ACE Market Listing Requirements (“ACE LR”).

In supporting PLCs to meet the expanded disclosures, Bursa Malaysia rolled out a series of tools designed to provide practical and useful guidance to PLCs in comprehending and implementing the required sustainability reporting. The Video Series is the most recent addition to the suite of resources – complementing the Guide and Toolkits, and the Illustrative Sustainability Report (“ISR”), both of which were released earlier.

In line with Bursa Malaysia’s focus on customer-centricity, this initiative reinforces the Exchange’s intent to provide impactful tools and resources for PLCs. Easily accessible online anytime, the suite of resources stands as a constant advocate, and comprehensively covers what PLCs need to know regarding sustainability disclosure reporting.

Julian Hashim, Chief Regulatory Officer of Bursa Malaysia conveyed, "Bursa Malaysia continues to take a significant role in facilitating ESG practices, disclosures, and fostering dialogue between providers of capital, NGOs or advocacy groups and PLCs. By empowering PLCs with comprehensive insights into ESG frameworks, we reinforce our position as a catalyst for sustainable practices. In today’s markets where sustainability practices holds paramount importance, we stand as a principal influencer, actively shaping sustainable actions. We firmly believe that the Sustainability Explainer Video Series will be one of the many vehicles in enabling Malaysian PLCs to achieve solid progress in their ESG ambitions and sustainability reporting.”

The Video Series is accessible on the Bursa Sustain website, and covers the following eight topics:

(1) Chapter 1: Introduction to Bursa Malaysia’s Sustainability Reporting Requirement

(2) Chapter 2: Sustainability Governance and Scope & Basis of Scope

(3) Chapter 3: Materiality Assessment

(4) Chapter 4: Management Approach

(5) Chapter 5: Measurement Methodologies for Indicators

(6) Chapter 6: Performance Targets and Performance Data Table

(7) Chapter 7: Statement of Assurance

(8) Chapter 8: Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-aligned Disclosures

For additional information or to access the Sustainability Explainer Video Series, visit https://bursasustain.bursamalaysia.com/droplet-details/resources/sustainability-explainer-video-series.