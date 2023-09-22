Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Wins “Exchange Of The Year" Awards For Commodities And Sustainability For The Second Consecutive Year

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad ("Bursa Malaysia Derivatives" or "the Exchange") has once again been named as the "Exchange of the Year - Commodities" and "Exchange of the Year - Sustainability" at The Asia Capital Markets Awards 2023 for the second consecutive year. The awards ceremony, hosted by the London-based Futures & Options World (FOW) Global Investor Group in Singapore yesterday, celebrated outstanding achievements and innovations in the Asian derivatives industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives and Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia said, “We are honoured to again receive this prestigious recognition from the FOW Global Investor Group, which further solidifies the Exchange’s position as a leading hub for commodities trading in ASEAN and our continuous strides in driving sustainable development in our markets.”

With a forty-year track record, Bursa Malaysia Derivatives has firmly established itself as the global center for palm oil price discovery. In 2022, the Exchange achieved a recordbreaking annual trading volume of 16.2 million contracts for its Crude Palm Oil Futures (“FCPO”). Bursa Malaysia Derivatives had also progressively introduced enhancements, including the Alternative Delivery Procedure (“ADP”) facility for flexible delivery terms and the Inter-commodity Spread (“ICS”) functionality for FCPO and the East Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Futures (“FEPO”), providing new trading opportunities.

In response to the growing demand for environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”)focused investment tools in Malaysia, the Exchange launched the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index Futures Contract (“F4GM”) last year. “The introduction of the F4GM contract contributes to the price discovery of ESG assets, facilitates portfolio management and diversification, and enables investors to hedge their stock portfolio risks related to ESG factors,” said Mohd Saleem Kader Bakas, Director of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad. “Additionally, the introduction of F4GM aims to channel greater interest on sustainable investments and is aligned with the Exchange's overarching support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”