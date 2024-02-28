Bursa Malaysia Derivatives To Soon Host The 35th Palm And Lauric Oils Conference & Exhibition (POC2024)

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia Derivatives”) will host the 35th edition of the Palm & Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference & Exhibition (“POC2024”) from 4 to 6 March 2024 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The three-day conference continues to serve as a key gathering for industry leaders, subject matter experts and decision makers from around the world to discuss current challenges and emerging opportunities that will influence the global edible oils landscape.

This year, POC2024 is expected to draw over 2,000 delegates from more than 50 countries and will be officiated by YB Datuk Seri Johari bin Abdul Ghani, Minister of Plantation and Commodities of Malaysia.

Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives and Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia Berhad said, “Our flagship palm oil conference remains crucial in driving robust conversations that shape and future-proof the industry. Over the years, it has yielded invaluable insights that support decision making for market participants and the industry to effectively navigate the ever-challenging operating landscape.”

POC2024 will feature influential industry opinion leaders, which include among others, Dr. Ran Hua, Chairman of Dalian Commodity Exchange; Emily French, Founder and CEO of Global Protein AG; Dorab Mistry, Director of Godrej International Limited; Datuk Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha, Chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board & Group Managing Director Sime Darby Plantation Berhad; and Jeremy Goon, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Plantation Head of Wilmar International Limited.

Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift added, “For the Exchange, sustainability is a key focus given its critical impact on Malaysia’s economy and the global community. We actively support businesses transitioning towards sustainable practices, especially as Malaysia and other nations progress on lower carbon pathways. Recognising this, POC2024 will feature in-depth sessions on sustainability and its growing influence on the palm oil market. We encourage palm oil players to explore these discussions to build a more resilient and sustainable future for the sector.”

Mohd Saleem Kader Bakas, Director of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives said, “We are pleased that the POC remains a sought-after knowledge exchange forum for edible oils player for 35 years, a testament of the industry’s recognition towards Bursa Malaysia Derivatives’ position as the global palm oil marketplace and the global benchmark of crude palm oil price. We are appreciative of the ongoing support by our partners, supporters and participants towards the POC over the years. We are committed to ensuring that the POC continues to provide greater value and access to more opportunities for industry players in the years to come.”

In addition to the main conference, registered POC2024 delegates will have access to a host of educational programmes and networking activities. These include a plantation visit to a Palm Oil Experience Centre (POEC) on Carey Island, a golf tournament, a gala dinner, as well as introductory workshops on the upcoming Bursa Malaysia Derivatives’ Soybean Oil Futures (“FSOY”) Contract and Biocarbon Opportunities in the Palm Oil Sector.

For more information about POC2024, please visit the official website https://www.pocmalaysia.com/.

Members of the media who wish to attend the event can request for free passes; Please contact Bursa Malaysia’s Group Strategic Communications (Ashraff Taharem; comms@bursamalaysia.com ).