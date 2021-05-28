Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Records New All-Time High In Daily Trading Volume For The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (“FKLI”) traded on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives recorded a new all-time high in daily trading volume on 27 May 2021.
The derivative exchange recorded a volume of 66,887 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 65,000 contracts registered precisely a year ago on 27 May 2020. The FKLI provides market participants, both institutional and retail investors, exposure to the underlying FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (“FBM KLCI”).
"Carrying on from the momentum recorded last year, I am encouraged by the sustained confidence of Bursa Malaysia Derivative’s products by participants to manage their risk exposures. With the continued uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are looking to offer new products this year to meet investors’ needs, especially during volatile markets. We believe this can further improve the appeal of our offerings and attract new participation into our marketplace,” commented Samuel Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives.
In 2020, Bursa Malaysia Derivatives registered 18 trading records partially driven by volatility in the commodities and securities market.