Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Monthly Volume Hits All-Time Historical High

Date 05/12/2019

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ("BMD") ended the November trading month registering two new historical highs.

For November 2019, Crude Palm Oil Futures ("FCPO") contract achieved a historical month high volume of 1,212,871 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,174,494 contracts registered in February 2017.

As a result of the active FCPO volumes, the total volume of BMD in November 2019 recorded an all-time monthly high of 1,468,858 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,411,176 contracts registered in August 2015.