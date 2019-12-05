Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Monthly Volume Hits All-Time Historical High

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ("BMD") ended the November trading month registering two new historical highs.
For November 2019, Crude Palm Oil Futures ("FCPO") contract achieved a historical month high volume of 1,212,871 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,174,494 contracts registered in February 2017.
As a result of the active FCPO volumes, the total volume of BMD in November 2019 recorded an all-time monthly high of 1,468,858 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,411,176 contracts registered in August 2015.