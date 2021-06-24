Bursa Malaysia Comments On The Statement Made By Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad

In relation to recent developments in Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad (“SERBADK”), Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) wishes to draw investors’ attention to the article entitled “What Serba Dinamik said on its audit issues” which appeared in The Edge CEO Morning Brief this morning. The article quoted the Chairman of SERBADK, Datuk Mohamed Ilyas Pakeer Mohamed, as having spoken to Bursa Malaysia.
Bursa Malaysia denies that such conversation ever took place.
To provide clarity to the market, it is imperative that SERBADK undertake the necessary steps to appoint the Independent Reviewer immediately to address the uncertainty surrounding the veracity and accuracy of the matters, as highlighted by its external auditors, in a timely manner.
In this regard, Bursa Malaysia has issued a query to SERBADK today to request a status update and timeframe in relation to the appointment of an Independent Reviewer.
The Exchange is committed to ensuring the proper dissemination of accurate and timely information to the capital market.