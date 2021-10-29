Bursa Malaysia Announces RM290.3 Million Profit After Tax And Zakat For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2021

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) recorded a Profit After Tax and zakat (“PAT”) of RM290.3 million for the ninemonth financial period ended 30 September 2021 (“9M2021”), a 6.4% increase from RM272.9 million reported in the previous corresponding period ended 30 September 2020 (“9M2020”). The increase in PAT is due to higher operating revenue, which grew by 6.5% to RM590.0 million from the previous corresponding period.
Meanwhile, total operating expenses in 9M2021 increased by 6.4% to RM213.2 million from RM200.4 million in 9M2020 mainly due to higher staff costs and corporate social responsibility expenditure.
Click here for full details.