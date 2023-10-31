Bursa Malaysia Announces Rm192.8 Million Profit After Tax, Zakat And Minority Interest For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2023

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) reported Profit After Tax, Zakat and Minority Interest (“PATAMI”) of RM192.8 million for the nine-month financial period ended 30 September 2023 (“9M2023”), 8.6% higher than the RM177.6 million recorded in the previous corresponding period ended 30 September 2022 (“9M2022”). The increase in PATAMI is due to lower operating expenses, which decreased by 2.4% to RM209.6 million in 9M2023 from RM214.7 million in 9M2022, due to a one-off reversal of provision. Meanwhile, total operating revenue decreased marginally by 0.8% to RM441.7 million in 9M2023, against RM445.2 million in 9M2022.

For the period under review, the Securities Market registered a 3.3% decrease in trading revenue, totalling to RM196.4 million in 9M2023 compared to RM203.0 million in 9M2022. This decline was due to lower Average Daily Trading Value (“ADV”) for Securities Market On-Market Trades (“OMT”) and Direct Business Trades (“DBT”), which stood at RM2.1 billion compared to RM2.2 billion in 9M2022. Additionally, listing and issuer services decreased by 8.3% to RM47.0 million from RM51.3 million in 9M2022 due to lower perusal and processing fees, as well as additional listing fees resulting from a decrease in the number of corporate exercises.

As for the Derivatives Market, trading revenue fell by 8.0% to RM67.5 million in 9M2023 from RM73.4 million in 9M2022, mainly due to lower collateral management fees earned, and fewer Crude Palm Oil Futures (“FCPO”) contracts traded in 9M2023. However, conference fees and exhibition-related income increased significantly to RM7.3 million in 9M2023 from RM1.5 million in 9M2022, driven by a substantial rise in the number of participants at the Palm and Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference & Exhibition (“POC”).

On the Islamic Markets, Bursa Suq Al-Sila’s (“BSAS”) trading revenue grew by 8.8% to RM12.9 million in 9M2023, up from RM11.8 million in 9M2022. Its robust performance is expected to be sustained through active engagement with both local and foreign participants. Bursa Malaysia remains committed to advancing the Islamic capital market through the development of innovative Shariah-compliant products and solutions.

Meanwhile, the data business segment recorded revenue of RM51.1 million for 9M2023, 11.5% higher than the RM45.8 million in 9M2022, driven by more subscribers and revised fee structure. The Exchange continues its dedication to developing innovative digital solutions and value-added products. These efforts include expanding the Exchange’s data repository through strategic collaborations, and enhancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) transparency through the Centralised Sustainability Intelligence (“CSI”) Platform. The recently announced complementary alignment of the CSI Platform and the Joint Committee for Climate Change’s Greening Value Chain (“GVC”) programme, will further facilitate Malaysian public listed companies as well as their supply chains in greening their operations.

Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia commented, “We anticipate to meet most of our headline key performance indicators for the financial year ending 2023. Bursa Malaysia will continue to foster a vibrant and sustainable capital market ecosystem, with a focus to diversifying fundraising and trading opportunities for our valued stakeholders. This entails future broadening of our product and service offerings, such as the commercialisation of a new debt fundraising solution for SMEs and the launch of Bursa Gold Dinar.”

“The successful launches of the Bursa Carbon Exchange (“BCX”) trading platform and Malaysia’s Voluntary Carbon Market Handbook in September and October of this year, respectively, exemplify our commitment to facilitate the country’s transition towards a lower carbon economy. We stand committed to supporting Malaysian businesses in achieving net zero emissions, through carbon credits and upcoming product offerings such as Renewable Energy Certificates (“RECs”) in the voluntary carbon market space,” added Datuk Umar.

“Last but not least, we are encouraged by the policies and key thrusts announced under the Government’s MADANI economy framework, including the National Energy Transition Roadmap, and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, to help drive Malaysia’s growth and competitiveness. Effective implementation of these policies, alongside the separately-announced short-term and medium-term measures to boost the capital market, should stimulate market attractiveness and activity,” Datuk Umar concluded.

The financial results for the period ending 9M2023 are available on Bursa Malaysia’s website at www.bursamalaysia.com.

