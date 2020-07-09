Building Trans-European Energy Infrastructure: ACER Reports Delays But Less Project Rescheduling

The implementation of the Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) for Trans-European Energy Infrastructure continues experiencing delays - 38% for gas and 27% for electricity projects - according to the latest consolidated report published today by the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER). However, voluntary rescheduling has decreased significantly, suggesting a more robust PCIs list. The investment costs of all projects amount to €90 billion.
The sixth edition of the ACER annual report on the progress of Projects of Common Interest for trans-European Energy Infrastructure reviews the fourth list of PCIs, published biennially. This list, presented in October by the European Commission, identifies the most important projects interconnecting electricity, gas and smart grids networks across the EU, so that these projects can benefit from simplified permitting and the right to apply for EU funding from the Connecting Europe Facility.
Read more about the PCI Monitoring Report.