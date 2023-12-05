Building A More Inclusive Financial System Through Collaboration And Action, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle W. Bowman, At The Aspen Institute, Washington, D.C. (Via Pre-Recorded Video)

I would like to thank the Aspen Institute for inviting me to join you at this event to discuss efforts to develop a more inclusive financial system.1 It is really a pleasure to join so many stakeholders that are at the forefront of this important work. As I have often said, one of our important responsibilities is to foster an economy that works for everyone.2 Consumers are better positioned to benefit from economic growth when they have access to financial products and services that responsibly meet their needs.

Click here for full details.