Builders FirstSource Completes Listing Transfer To The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company.
As it joins more than 2,300 of the world’s largest and leading companies in the NYSE community, Builders FirstSource will now be able to leverage all the benefits of an NYSE listing.
These advantages include the Exchange’s unique market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership in the NYSE community also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction, repair and remodeling.
“With the merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC creating the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, we felt it was important for our Company to be listed on the NYSE, which is the preferred exchange for our industry,” said Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Builders FirstSource. “The NYSE has a long and established history of listing some of the most respected brands in the world, and as we continue to grow our business, we are excited to be affiliated with this flagship institution.”
“We're thrilled that Builders FirstSource is transferring its listing to the NYSE, home to leading innovators and disruptors,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group. “We look forward to collaborating with the company as it continues to provide integrated homebuilding solutions nationwide.”
Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.