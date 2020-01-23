Budapest Stock Exchange And Vienna Stock Exchange To Extend Cooperation Until 2026

Budapest Stock Exchange and Vienna Stock Exchange are delighted to announce the extension of their cooperation agreement until 2026. The agreement covers the provision of trading system services, market data distribution and the calculation of stock market indices. Both exchanges are already looking back on 15 years of successful cooperation.
“We aim to provide modern and stable infrastructure and systems to our capital market participants. The Vienna Stock Exchange has proven to be a very reliable partner for this quest. We are pleased to continue our long-standing and well-established cooperation,” says István Máté-Tóth, Deputy CEO of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
“By extending the agreement, the Budapest Stock Exchange has emphasized its trust in the reliability of our services. We are honoured to further provide high-quality services and top-notch technology to our partner,” says Ludwig Nießen, COO & CTO of Vienna Stock Exchange.
The Vienna Stock Exchange cooperates with over ten exchanges throughout Central and Eastern Europe. It supplies technical infrastructure and services for five markets including Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia. In addition, it operates the central market datafeed and calculates about 150 indices for the region.