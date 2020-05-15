Börse Berlin – Constituent Exchange Council Meeting

At today's meeting of the Exchange Council, the long-standing chairman Prof. Dr. Jörg Franke (Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank) was confirmed in office for the period 2020 to 2022. Deputy Chairman is Sascha Rinno (ICF Bank AG).
The Exchange Council of Börse Berlin, consisting of 16 members, started its work today, Friday, in the course of a telephone conference. Representatives of the credit institutions, financial service providers, lead brokers and investors admitted to the exchange belong to the Council.
The Exchange Council is the body of German stock exchanges that issues the regulations for the exchange and appoints and supervises the management of the exchange. Its members are elected for a term of office of three years. All trading participants and issuers are entitled to vote.
The Exchange Council of Börse Berlin for the term of office 2020 to 2022:
|
Chairman
|
Prof. Dr. Jörg Franke
|
Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank
|
Vice Chairman
|
Sascha Rinno
|
ICF Bank AG
|
Other Members Credit Institutions, Financial Service Providers, Lead Brokers
|
Rogelio Antonietty-Hellmanns
|
CACEIS Bank SA, Germany Branch
|
Johannes Eismann
|
Quirin Privatbank AG
|
Ronny Förster
|
ING DiBa AG
|
Niklas Helmreich
|
Flatex Bank AG
|
Torsten Hobinder
|
Deutsche WertpapierService Bank AG
|
Hermann Langguth
|
DZ Bank AG
|
Grégoire Toublanc
|
BNP Paribas SA Niederlassung Deutschland
|
Henry Werkmeister
|
M. M. Warburg & Co. (AG & Co.) KGaA
|
Bernward Höving
|
Mittelbrandenb. Sparkasse in Potsdam
|
Thomas Posovatz
|
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandesbank AG
|
Klaus Stopp
|
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft
|
Tanja Zander
|
Hellwig Wertpapierhandelsbank GmbH
|
Investor Representatives
|
Renate Hinsken
|
vorm. Leiterin Börsenaufsicht Berlin (i.R.)
|
Prof. Dr. Ulrich Burgard
|
Otto-von-Guericke-Universität Magdeburg
"This means that all the market participants who account for about 90% of the order flow on the German exchanges are represented in the Exchange Council of Börse Berlin. This gives us hope", says the optimistic re-elected chairman of the Exchange Council Prof. Dr. Franke.
Dieter Weigl was once again confirmed as Head of Market Surveillance (Hüst). As an independent body, Hüst supervises the proper course of trading on the stock exchange as well as the settlement of stock exchange transactions.
The Exchange Council today appointed Dr. Malte Diesselhorst (Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz, DSW) as Chairman of the Sanctions Committee. The Sanctions Committee may be called upon if market participants or issuers have violated provisions of stock exchange law or if the Exchange Supervisory Authority demands that a meeting be convened.