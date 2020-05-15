 Skip to main Content
Börse Berlin – Constituent Exchange Council Meeting

Date 15/05/2020

At today's meeting of the Exchange Council, the long-standing chairman Prof. Dr. Jörg Franke (Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank) was confirmed in office for the period 2020 to 2022. Deputy Chairman is Sascha Rinno (ICF Bank AG).

The Exchange Council of Börse Berlin, consisting of 16 members, started its work today, Friday, in the course of a telephone conference. Representatives of the credit institutions, financial service providers, lead brokers and investors admitted to the exchange belong to the Council.

The Exchange Council is the body of German stock exchanges that issues the regulations for the exchange and appoints and supervises the management of the exchange. Its members are elected for a term of office of three years. All trading participants and issuers are entitled to vote.

The Exchange Council of Börse Berlin for the term of office 2020 to 2022:

Chairman

Prof. Dr. Jörg Franke

Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

Vice Chairman

Sascha Rinno

ICF Bank AG

Other Members Credit Institutions, Financial Service Providers, Lead Brokers

Rogelio Antonietty-Hellmanns

CACEIS Bank SA, Germany Branch

Johannes Eismann

Quirin Privatbank AG

Ronny Förster

ING DiBa AG 

Niklas Helmreich

Flatex Bank AG

Torsten Hobinder

Deutsche WertpapierService Bank AG

Hermann Langguth

DZ Bank AG

Grégoire Toublanc

BNP Paribas SA Niederlassung Deutschland

Henry Werkmeister

M. M. Warburg & Co. (AG & Co.) KGaA

Bernward Höving

Mittelbrandenb. Sparkasse in Potsdam

Thomas Posovatz

mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandesbank AG

Klaus Stopp

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tanja Zander

Hellwig Wertpapierhandelsbank GmbH

Investor Representatives

Renate Hinsken

vorm. Leiterin Börsenaufsicht Berlin (i.R.)

Prof. Dr. Ulrich Burgard

Otto-von-Guericke-Universität Magdeburg

 

"This means that all the market participants who account for about 90% of the order flow on the German exchanges are represented in the Exchange Council of Börse Berlin. This gives us hope", says the optimistic re-elected chairman of the Exchange Council Prof. Dr. Franke.

Dieter Weigl was once again confirmed as Head of Market Surveillance (Hüst). As an independent body, Hüst supervises the proper course of trading on the stock exchange as well as the settlement of stock exchange transactions.

The Exchange Council today appointed Dr. Malte Diesselhorst (Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz, DSW) as Chairman of the Sanctions Committee. The Sanctions Committee may be called upon if market participants or issuers have violated provisions of stock exchange law or if the Exchange Supervisory Authority demands that a meeting be convened.