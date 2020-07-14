 Skip to main Content
Brockhaus Capital Management AG New In The Prime Standard Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Technology Group With Focus On High-Margin And High-Growth Technology Champions

Brockhaus Capital Management AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares of the Frankfurt-based technology group had an initial listing price of €36.55, the issue price was €32.00.

The IPO was accompanied by Citi, Jefferies and Commerzbank. Baader Bank acts as Designated Sponsor on the Xetra market and as the Specialist on the Börse Frankfurt venue.

According to company information, Brockhaus Capital Management (BCM) is a technology group which acquires high-margin and high-growth technology companies with B2B business models in the German SME sector (“Mittelstand”). The group actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving long-term profitable growth across industries and countries.

Through the listing, BCM provides access to these non-listed German technology companies which are not accessible to capital market investors.