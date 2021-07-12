Broadway Technology Appoints Bruce Boytim Chief Operating Officer - FinTech Expert Joins Executive Team To Drive Client Success, Capture Market Opportunity And Execute Strategic Vision

Broadway Technology, a leading provider of high-performance front-office solutions, today announced it appointed Bruce Boytim Chief Operating Officer. Boytim joined Broadway’s expanded executive team to optimize business development processes, drive strategic direction and deliver seamless client experiences. He is responsible for accelerating global growth, driving day-to-day operations and ensuring Broadway’s technology offerings continue to exceed client requirements.
Boytim brings extensive business development, strategy and operations experience to his role at Broadway, with expertise in establishing and growing new businesses and commercial products and expanding into new geographies across various financial and regulatory environments. His experience spans all areas of business operations including revenue growth, finance, technology, organizational structure and compliance. Prior to Broadway he served as COO and CSO at Pico, where he expanded the company’s footprint and significantly increased revenue, growing the company into a dominant financial services provider. He was previously Vice President at the New York Stock Exchange, where he oversaw NYSE Technologies’ Risk Management and Managed Connectivity business and was involved in the launch of the Mahwah datacenter. Earlier in his career he held roles as manager of the Americas Sales Engineering and Electronic Trade Support desks for cash equities and derivatives at Merrill Lynch, COO/CCO of Wave Securities LLC, and risk management and compliance at Northern Trust and TD Waterhouse.
“Broadway is in a period of hyper growth and continued innovation, and we’re thrilled to have an executive of Bruce’s caliber join our Executive Team,” said Michael Chin, CEO of Broadway Technology. “Bruce’s deep industry knowledge and proven operational and go-to-market expertise will be critical as we expand into new markets and capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead of us. His rich experience leading organizations through periods of transformation and rapid growth while maintaining focus on customer success will ensure we continuously add value in today’s dynamic trading landscape and best position Broadway for future growth.”
“Broadway has a longstanding and exceptional record of technology excellence, product innovation and commitment to client service, and tremendous opportunity to further evolve its offerings and capture market share. I am proud to join the Executive Team to help accelerate go-to-market strategy, optimize operations and expand our global growth opportunities,” said Bruce Boytim, COO of Broadway Technology. “Broadway has always been at the forefront of innovation and this is an exciting time in the company’s growth story. I look forward to working with Broadway’s talented team and global customers to continue this legacy as we lead capital markets further into the future.”