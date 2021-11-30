Broadway Expands Leadership Team With Key Promotions - Significant Technology Appointments Coincide With Company Rebrand As Broadway Capitalizes On Global Growth And Prepares For The Future

Broadway, a leading provider of high-performance front-office solutions, today announced it has elevated three long-tenured Broadway technology leaders to its Leadership Team. The appointments include Eitan Reich as Chief Technology Officer; Misha Weinberg as VP of Engineering; and Dario Gatta as Chief Information Officer.
The promotions follow a spate of executive hires, the recent expansion of Broadway’s global business development team and a corporate rebrand as the company repositions itself to maximize future growth. After a 17-year proven track record delivering market leading trading and workflow solutions and a client roster that includes many of the top global banks, Broadway’s fortified leadership team and brand refresh is poised to accelerate its global momentum into 2022 and beyond.
“Broadway prides itself on working with the industry’s best and brightest and we’re thrilled to promote some of our top technologists to these key roles and our Leadership Team. Eitan, Misha and Dario collectively boast more than 25 years’ combined experience with Broadway and have continuously proven their exceptional innovation, strategy and technical skills. These three leaders are integral to Broadway’s success and will help the company continue its rigorous focus on delivering measurable results as we take the business in a new direction,” said Michael Chin, CEO, Broadway.
The promotions include:
- Eitan Reich to Chief Technology Officer. Reich drives Broadway’s overall technology vision, strategy and innovation roadmap, leveraging his 14-year tenure at Broadway including multiple technology leadership roles. In each role, he has tapped his broad capital markets expertise as he works closely with Broadway’s clients to understand their unique challenges and deliver innovative solutions to power their trading operations.
- Misha Weinberg to Vice President of Engineering. Weinberg oversees Broadway’s software engineering organization to design, implement and deliver the company’s innovative fixed income trading solutions. Since joining Broadway in 2013, Weinberg has worked directly with Broadway’s tier one bank customers to plan, deploy and launch their Broadway trading systems, and previously managed the company’s dealer-to-dealer applications engineering team.
- Dario Gatta to Chief Information Officer. Gatta oversees Broadway’s corporate IT, information security and technology operations, as well as its Greyspan business, which offers Broadway clients full-service co-location, cloud hosting and system oversight. In his role Gatta taps his more than 20 years’ experience in technology and capital markets, acquired from multiple senior roles across software development, product management and professional services.
Chin continued, “As the fixed income markets continue to evolve and become more complex, the opportunities for Broadway have never been greater. For almost two decades Broadway has provided the marriage of an incredibly powerful platform with the industry’s best and brightest technologists. These appointments highlight that Broadway truly is the place “Where Tech Meets Intellect,” and showcase our commitment to continuously working with our clients to create trading solutions that augment, not replace, human traders.”
Broadway’s suite of fully hosted SaaS trading solutions powers the entire end-to-end client workflow and includes order and sophisticated algo execution, customer quoting and ecommerce, pricing and distribution, risk and credit management, surveillance, and trade management, all with a complete enterprise data repository and all leveraging the TOC. The company has continued to expand its Greyspan hosting to provide clients additional value on its world class infrastructure solutions and white glove service regardless of application provider