Broadridge Wins Innovation In Corporate Governance And Proxy Voting Award At Global Custodian’s Leaders In Custody Awards For The Third Year Running - Recognised As Leaders In Powering Corporate Governance Globally Through Proxy Voting And Disclosure Services

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that it has won the Innovation in Corporate Governance and Proxy Voting Award at the 2023 Global Custodian Leaders in Custody Awards, a globally recognized ceremony acknowledging the achievements of the securities services industry over the past year.

The prestigious award recognizes Broadridge’s continuous innovation focused on transforming the proxy voting ecosystem, including national-level innovations to drive efficiency and empower investor stewardship – for both institutional and retail investors, extended shareholder disclosure services, and the provision of pass-through voting services to support beneficial investors in pooled instruments.

“Broadridge continues to innovate and push the boundaries in governance and proxy voting with each passing year, in an impressive continuation of delivering new opportunities for clients in this space again and again,” said Jonathan Watkins, CEO and Managing Editor of Global Custodian. “These examples of innovation are occurring in all corners of the world with increased voting access for overseas investors in the US, empowering retail voting in Europe and hitting astounding new milestones in Japan. This award encompasses Broadridge’s work in market-specific governance, investor stewardship extended governance through disclosure.”

“Continued innovation within the established vendor community is always a challenge, but Broadridge has regularly demonstrated commitment to respond to client and market changes in the rapidly evolving world of corporate governance,” said Virginie O’Shea, Founder of Firebrand Research.” “Winning this award is testament to their successes in that endeavour.”

“Broadridge has a proven track record of delivering for clients and helping the market to stay ahead of the evoloving, mandatory requirements for corporate governance communications,” said Demi Derem, General Manager, International Investor Communications Solutions at Broadridge. “The market can continue to depend on our proven track record for professional integrity, solution investment and best-in-class services. As we move towards “real-time” processing by end of 2023, I’m sure our clients will continue to reap the benefits of partnering with us.”