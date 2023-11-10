Broadridge Wins Best Corporate Actions Technology At Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards For A Second Consecutive Year

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE), a global Fintech leader, has won the Best Corporate Actions Technology Award at the Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards, for the second consecutive year.





The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards are designed to celebrate and recognize the achievement of leading organizations across the asset servicing industry. Collectively adjudicated by Asset Servicing Times and the Securities Services Advisory Group (TSSAG), the ceremony took place on the 9th of November at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.



“We are thrilled to win the award for Best Corporate Actions Technology and to be recognized for our ongoing innovation in the world of asset servicing,” said Michael Wood, General Manager of Asset Servicing, Broadridge. “At Broadridge, our team is dedicated to finding advanced solutions that fulfil the needs of our clients both today and in the future, and to continue raising the bar for asset servicing solutions across the industry.”



Broadridge’s solution supports the widest range of mandatory and voluntary corporate event types and associated lifecycle services including proxy voting, class actions, tax and securities lending. Clients benefit from a single global solution, improving operational efficiency, timeliness and accuracy of processing, and shareholder engagement, while also reducing the costly risk associated with missing corporate actions.



“It’s a privilege to recognize Broadridge’s diligence and dedication to transforming asset servicing through their versatile range of solutions and products,” said Justin Lawson, Co-Founder and Publisher at Asset Servicing Times. “Our awards champion the progress and success of firms that are contributing to best practice in the industry, and Broadridge are one of the organizations who continue to pave the way.”