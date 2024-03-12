Broadridge Launches Global Futures And Options Fully Hosted Trading Platform To Expand Derivatives Trading Capabilities - Broadridge Creates A Platform Delivering Competitive Advantages For The Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) Community Through The Introduction Of Innovative And Disruptive Technologies

Designed to transform order and execution management capabilities for sell-side institutions, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), announced today the launch of its global Futures and Options Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, expanding its existing derivatives trading capabilities. A top 3 FCM has signed as an anchor client.

The platform represents a significant enhancement to Broadridge’s existing capabilities, enabling the delivery of new functionalities for global institutions operating in the Futures & Options agency execution business, offering a distributed architecture that enables operations from any jurisdiction and benefitting from Broadridge’s broader multi-asset class trading and operations offering.

“While existing systems often lack the flexibility required, Broadridge’s Futures and Options platform stands out for its modular and flexible deployment capability, addressing industry demands head-on,” said Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. “We strongly believe this fully hosted solution is a significant step change in order and execution management for the derivatives markets, helping firms simplify and optimize trading.”

The Broadridge order management technology platform will modernize and simplify trading activities, while driving scale and growth for the listed futures and options marketplace. Broadridge's Futures and Options (F&O) platform is a comprehensive solution tailored for futures commission merchants (FCMs) and agency brokers, providing robust order and execution management capabilities, access to a diverse range of global listed derivatives markets along with comprehensive pre-trade risk management and middle office functionality.

In response to the surge in trading volumes over recent years, sell-side firms have typically offered customized solutions for each workflow, resulting in fragmented experiences for buy-side clients and challenges for sell-side firms in gaining a comprehensive view of trading activity and risk management. Broadridge’s F&O platform addresses these issues globally by enabling sell-side firms to customize each workflow channel while ensuring a consistent experience for buy-side clients, regardless of asset type. The distributed architecture provides full flexibility to optimize for performance and scale or to meet regional demands. Additionally, the seamless integration of workflows and data coupled with rich automation not only reduces the burden related to regulatory changes but also allows for greater transparency and utilization of analytics, ultimately offering an improved client experience and enhancing operational effectiveness.

For more information about Broadridge’s F&O platform, please visit Futures & Options Trading Like Never Before.