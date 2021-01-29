Broadridge Launches ESG Advisory Services - New Offering With Third Economy Rapidly Accelerates Corporate And Institutional ESG Strategies

To better help companies and investors enhance their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, and Third Economy, a leader in sustainable investment research and advisory services, have launched an ESG Advisory Service. This new service, leveraging proprietary data, will help corporate issuers and asset managers improve sustainability strategies while effectively positioning their ESG programs with stakeholders.
“Companies are making corporate responsibility initiatives part of their business strategy as more retail and institutional investors raise ESG concerns and seek the long-term performance advantages and benefits of ESG-focused businesses,” said Dorothy Flynn, President of Corporate Issuer Solutions at Broadridge. “Investors and other stakeholders are increasingly looking at ESG disclosures as a fundamental expectation, driving the need for additional connectivity between companies, investors and other stakeholders.”
This new ESG Advisory Service combines Broadridge’s data, technology and communications expertise and Third Economy’s proprietary methodology for systematically evaluating sustainable investment efforts of companies, enabling clients to move from strategy through execution to communication by:
- Benchmarking ESG efforts to peers and industry best practices to identify areas for improvement
- Aligning ESG capabilities with emerging frameworks and standards, such as Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
- Creating a roadmap for companies’ ESG journeys, including policy and program development; metrics for measuring performance over time; ESG goals; and corresponding goal results disclosures
- Enhancing an ESG program through all aspects of shareholder communications, including ESG and Sustainability reports, proxy statements, and annual reports, and delivering them on the channels that investors and other stakeholders prefer and expect
- Calculating carbon footprints and setting long-term environmental impact reduction goals and help improve ESG ratings
- Helping asset managers align corporate ESG strategies with product development
Broadridge further assists issuers and asset managers in transforming their investor communications by optimizing print while accelerating digital and paperless adoption – essential components of an ESG strategy.