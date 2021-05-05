Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions Prepares For Further European Expansion With Latest Recruit

Broadridge Financial Solutions has appointed Anke Kneifel to the role of Channel Partner Manager, focusing on the EMEA region for the Fund Communication Solutions (FCS) business. Anke, based in Luxembourg, brings with her a wealth of experience having joined Broadridge from Kneip, where she worked for 16 years, most recently supporting large UK and Ireland-based asset managers with their data and regulatory reporting challenges. Anke will play a key role in expanding the Broadridge European data and document distribution service, leveraging her extensive knowledge of the European data vendor and regulatory landscape alongside a deep understanding of the challenges that asset managers face and the skillset to help address these challenges. Anke will report into Paul Poletti-Gadd, Chief Solutions Officer, Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions.
“Data has always been a key pillar of the FCS model and now more than ever is the fuel that drives the distribution machine,” says Poletti-Gadd, “Our plan is to support our clients across their entire fund range and deliver real value from the accuracy, consistency and reusability of the data we support. Anke has a tremendous background and we look forward to the impact she will have for our clients and our business.”
Anke Kneifel, Channel Partner Manager, adds “I am very pleased to be joining the company at such an exciting time. Broadridge FCS already has excellent foundations within the European data and regulatory world. I am sure that with my previous knowledge and experience I can help further strengthen these foundations and help the business to achieve its growth goals in the European fund arena.”
Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions is the industry’s gateway to an established data and regulatory distribution network, and for over 20 years has been supporting global asset managers with their fund data and reporting needs. Broadridge continues to invest in technology, develop its suite of solutions and importantly bring in expert talent to support ongoing expansion within the European fund space.