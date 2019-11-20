Broadridge Expands Asset Management Technology Suite With Acquisition Of ClearStructure - Powerful SaaS Offering Extended To Private Debt Markets

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, has acquired ClearStructure Financial Technology, a global provider of portfolio management solutions for the private debt markets.
Today, Broadridge’s SaaS technology powers more than 550 hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators with a complete front-to-back, multi-asset class solution that simplifies and improves firm trading and operations. As private markets continue to grow and present opportunities for asset managers to find alpha and differentiate themselves, the addition of ClearStructure’s private debt capabilities will create a differentiated solution in the market and enable Broadridge to serve new clients.
“ClearStructure’s component services enhance our existing multi-asset class, front-to-back office solution, providing our clients with a unique capability to access the public and private markets,” said Eric Bernstein, Broadridge's head of asset management solutions. “This acquisition aligns to Broadridge’s strategy of providing a true cross-asset platform to enable asset management clients to have a single view into their entire book of business.”
“We’re delighted to join Broadridge and to offer expanded portfolio management technology to create optimum investment workflow efficiency for portfolio managers, investment analysts, risk professionals, and operations teams,” said ClearStructure CEO Scott Turley.
Jefferies LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Broadridge. Marlin & Associates acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to ClearStructure Financial Technology. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.